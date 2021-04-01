 Skip to main content
Sex offender pleads to failing to register
Sex offender pleads to failing to register

Justin Paul Carman

Justin Paul Carman

WATERLOO – A California sex offender who was found living in Black Hawk County has pleaded to failing to register with authorities.

Justin Paul Carman, 41, entered a plea to one count of failure to register as a sex offender in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids on Thursday. Sentencing will be at a later date.

Court records indicate that Carman has convictions for possession of child pornography, criminal threats and other charges from 2016 stemming from incidents in California, crimes for which he was sentenced to three years in prison.

In September 2019, while he was on parole, Carman allegedly tampered with his GPS monitoring device while he was staying at a hotel in Pomona, Calif. Corrections officials determined the device’s last signal came from a trash container next to the hotel.

He apparently remained at large until he was detained in Iowa in April 2020.

A federal grand jury charged Carman with failing to register in September 2020.



