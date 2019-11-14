WEST UNION -- A West Union parolee is under arrest for reportedly enticing a young girl for sex.
Allen Ray Love Jr., 47, was booked into the Fayette County Jail Tuesday for a Class C felony charge of enticing a minor under age 13 and first-offense violation of the state sex offender registry, an aggravated misdemeanor.
According to the Fayette County Sheriff's Office, they began investigating Love last week after learning of the solicitation on the female who was under age 13. On Tuesday, deputies executed a search warrant at 311 Cherry St., West Union. Officials said they seized several electronic devices for forensic examination.
Love was arrested and was being held Wednesday under a $20,000 bond, but he is also on parole (for a sex offender charge) and parole violations are pending.
Deputies said this is an open investigation and more charges could be filed at a later date. Fayette County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the West Union and Decorah police departments.
