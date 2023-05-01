JESUP --- A former Waterloo man who was convicted of sexually abusing a teen in Jesup has died while serving a life sentence in prison.

Clarence Elton Widner, who also lived in Jesup and Manchester, died around 12:30 p.m. Thursday while in hospice at the Iowa Medical and Classification Center in Oakdale, according to the Iowa Department of Corrections.

He died of natural causes and was 65 and suffering from a chronic illness, according to corrections officials.

Widner had sex crime convictions from 1985 and 1995 for incidents involving a girls under age 10 in Black Hawk County.

In 2021, he was sentenced to life in prison without parole for allegedly repeatedly abusing a 17-year-old boy in 2018 and 2019 and failing to register as a sex offender. He began serving his most recent sentence on Sept. 2, 2021.

