Sex offender charged with abusing teen in West Union

WEST UNION - An Oelwein sex offender has been arrested for allegedly forcing sexual contact on a teen in January.

He now faces a life sentence if convicted, according to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office.

On Friday, Isaiah Cecil-Hakeem Duffield, 19, was charged with enhanced third-degree sexual abuse.

Court records allege Duffield held a 16-year-old girl’s arms and forced a sex act on Jan. 1 at a West Union home.

At the time of the arrest, Duffield also was awaiting trial for third-degree sexual abuse for allegedly forcing himself on another 17-year-old girl in West Union in April.

He is also awaiting trial for sex offender registry violations. He had apparently left a home in Oelwein where he had been living and then began staying at residences in West Union without notifying authorities.

Duffield is required to register because of a July 2020 conviction for third-degree sex abuse in Winneshiek County where he was accused of sexual contact with a teenager when he was 17, according to officials.

In February 2022, he was arrested for allegedly damaging the Fayette County Fairgrounds in West Union in June 2021.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.