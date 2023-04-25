ROWLEY — A sex offender has been arrested for allegedly killing a puppy.
Buchanan County sheriff’s deputies arrested Jacob Glenn Arends, 38, who lists addresses in Rowley and Waterloo, on April 17 on a warrant for animal abuse, a misdemeanor.
He posted bond but was then detained on a parole violation warrant and placed at the Black Hawk County Jail in Waterloo without bond.
Cedar Bend Humane Society staff examine and play with some of their shelter dogs.
Chris Zoeller
According to court records, Arends was questioned about his mother's 10-week-old puppy that had disappeared from their Rowley home sometime in late February or early March.
Arends allegedly told deputies that he had become frustrated with the puppy pooping in the house, so he cut its throat and buried it in his garden, records state.
Arends is also awaiting trial for domestic assault charges after his mother was choked and thrown down steps on April 13.
Arends is required to register as a sex offender and is on lifetime parole for a 2006 third-degree felony sex abuse conviction involving a minor in Bremer County. His recent arrests caused corrections officials to request a parole violation hearing.
