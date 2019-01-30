Try 1 month for 99¢
Simon Curtis Tooson

WATERLOO -- A Waterloo sex offender has been arrested for allegedly stealing lottery tickets and cashing them in.

Police allege Simon Curtis Tooson, 34, swiped numerous lottery tickets in November and December when he worked at Love's Travel Plaza on Greyhound Drive. Investigators were able to track the lottery tickets and determined Tooson cashed in 16 of the stolen tickets at other stores in town, according to police.

Tooson, of 638 Cottage St., was arrested Sunday for lottery ticket theft, a felony. He was also arrested for failure to register as a sex offender for allegedly failing to report a change in his employment status to authorities.

