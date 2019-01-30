WATERLOO -- A Waterloo sex offender has been arrested for allegedly stealing lottery tickets and cashing them in.
Police allege Simon Curtis Tooson, 34, swiped numerous lottery tickets in November and December when he worked at Love's Travel Plaza on Greyhound Drive. Investigators were able to track the lottery tickets and determined Tooson cashed in 16 of the stolen tickets at other stores in town, according to police.
Tooson, of 638 Cottage St., was arrested Sunday for lottery ticket theft, a felony. He was also arrested for failure to register as a sex offender for allegedly failing to report a change in his employment status to authorities.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.