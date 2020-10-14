Sex offender arrested for violating registry requirements

WATERLOO – A Waterloo sex offender has been arrested after she allegedly moved without notifying authorities.

Police said Melody Kanosha McCullum also missed court dates on a case where she was accused of trying to bribe a police officer.

McCullum, 30, was arrested Tuesday for violating the sex offender registry and warrants for failure to appear and a probation violation. Her bond was set at $15,000.

According to court records, McCullum was convicted of pimping and pandering in Johnson County in 2012 for setting up an Internet page that advertised her teenage relative and collecting proceeds.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In November 2012, she allegedly fled a residential correctional center where she was serving time for the pimping charge. She was then arrested for violating the sex offender registry by absconding and arrested in 2017 for providing false registration information.

During a May 17, 2020, argument on Randall Street, she allegedly pulled away and kicked a police officer who was trying detain her. After she was placed in the squad car, she allegedly offered the officer $1,200 to let her go, and assault and bribery charges were filed.