Sex offender arrested for touching girl in Waterloo

WATERLOO – A Manchester sex offender has been arrested for allegedly abusing a girl in Waterloo earlier this year.
Eric John Norelius, 38, was arrested Tuesday on a warrant for one count of lascivious acts with a child. He was being held without bond in the Black Hawk County Jail in Waterloo as of Wednesday morning.
Authorities allege Norelius touched a 6-year-old girl while he was visiting Waterloo in February. Waterloo police were notified of the allegation in March, and investigators obtained an arrest warrant in September.
Also in March, Delaware County authorities filed sexual abuse charges for allegations he abused a girl in Manchester in 2019, according to court records. It wasn't immediately clear if both allegations involve the same victim.
While Norelius was jail for the Manchester case in May, he allegedly exposed his genitals to female staff at the Delaware County Jail and was charged with indecent exposure.
Norelius is currently on the state sex offender registry for a 2003 lascivious acts conviction in connection with a Linn County incident involving a girl under age 14.
Corrections records show Norelius is on parole in connection with a 2017 police chase in Waterloo where a sheriff’s deputy fired at his pickup truck and sex offender registration violations.
