WATERLOO – A Waterloo sex offender has been arrested after he allegedly pointed a sawed-off shotgun at people at his home over the weekend.
Richard Arthur Jacobson, 55, of 828 W. Second St., was arrested for felon in possession of a firearm, unauthorized possession of an offensive weapon, assault while displaying a weapon, and domestic assault.
Witnesses told police Jacobson loaded a shotgun and pointed it at Lindsey Sys and Amanda Harrison while they were protecting Harrison’s mother, Laurie Mertz, who is Jacobson’s girlfriend, on Sunday morning.
He then placed the weapon in the trunk of a Buick parked at the scene. Officers found the shotgun and 32 shells in the trunk, according to court records.
Jacobsen has a prior felony convictions for theft in Black Hawk County and burglary in Cerro Gordo County from 2002, and he is required to register as a sex offender because of a 1984 conviction in Cerro Gordo County for second-degree sexual abuse.
