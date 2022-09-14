Sex offender arrested for stalking

WATERLOO — A Waterloo sex offender has been arrested for allegedly stalking an ex-girlfriend.

Police arrested Revar Ephaim Harrell, 43, on Wednesday on one count of stalking. He was also detained on a probation violation and is being held without bond pending a hearing.

According to court records, police had warned Harrell twice about contacting the woman after she filed complaints following their breakup more than a year ago.

Despite the warnings, witnesses told police Harrell regularly shows up at the woman’s home, honking his horn and throwing rocks at the house. On Sept. 4 he allegedly approached her at a Broadway Street laundry mat and threated to assault her if he sees her with anyone else, according to court records.

Harrell has a 2019 conviction for aggravated sexual abuse in Cook County, Illinois, where he allegedly had contact with a 12 year old.

In 2021, he was arrested in Iowa for violating his sex offender registration for allegedly failing to notify authorities that four juveniles – ranging in age from 4 to 15 years – were living with him, according to court records.