top story

Sex offender arrested for stalking

061515jr-bhco-courthouse-clip-evergreen-1

Black Hawk County Courthouse.

WATERLOO — A Waterloo sex offender has been arrested for allegedly stalking an ex-girlfriend.

Police arrested Revar Ephaim Harrell, 43, on Wednesday on one count of stalking. He was also detained on a probation violation and is being held without bond pending a hearing.

According to court records, police had warned Harrell twice about contacting the woman after she filed complaints following their breakup more than a year ago.

Revar Ephaim Harrell

Harrell

Despite the warnings, witnesses told police Harrell regularly shows up at the woman’s home, honking his horn and throwing rocks at the house. On Sept. 4 he allegedly approached her at a Broadway Street laundry mat and threated to assault her if he sees her with anyone else, according to court records.

Harrell has a 2019 conviction for aggravated sexual abuse in Cook County, Illinois, where he allegedly had contact with a 12 year old.

In 2021, he was arrested in Iowa for violating his sex offender registration for allegedly failing to notify authorities that four juveniles – ranging in age from 4 to 15 years – were living with him, according to court records.

