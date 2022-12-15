Sex offender arrested for fleeing work release

WATERLOO — A Waterloo sex offender who disappeared while on work release last month has been arrested.

Waterloo police arrested James Douglas Morrison, 38, on Wednesday on charges of violation of the sex offender registry and voluntary absence. Bond was set at $32,000.

According to court records, Morrison is required to register because of a 2010 conviction for third-degree sexual abuse in connection with an incident involving a teenage girl when he was 26.

On Nov. 2, he was serving a sentence at the Waterloo Residential Correctional Center when he failed to return from work, according to court records.

Records indicate he has a prior convictions for failure to register in 2016 and 2019.

Photos: Missing children in Iowa Jade Colvin Fredrick Workman Benjamin Roseland Erin Pospisil Marc Allen Eugene Martin John Gosch Kimberly Doss Colleen Simpson Xavior Harrelson Fatima Conteh Daniela Vera-Ortega Xerxes Blaesing Jorge Peneda Castillo Anya Pritchard Daquan Nelson