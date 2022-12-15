 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sex offender arrested for fleeing work release

Black Hawk County Jail

 Jeff Reinitz

WATERLOO — A Waterloo sex offender who disappeared while on work release last month has been arrested.

Waterloo police arrested James Douglas Morrison, 38, on Wednesday on charges of violation of the sex offender registry and voluntary absence. Bond was set at $32,000.

James Douglas Morrison

According to court records, Morrison is required to register because of a 2010 conviction for third-degree sexual abuse in connection with an incident involving a teenage girl when he was 26.

On Nov. 2, he was serving a sentence at the Waterloo Residential Correctional Center when he failed to return from work, according to court records.

Records indicate he has a prior convictions for failure to register in 2016 and 2019.

An Iowa teenage sex trafficking victim who stabbed her rapist to death was sentenced by a judge on Tuesday to five years of closely supervised probation and must pay $150,000 restitution to her abuser's family.
