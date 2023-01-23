Sex offender arrested for fleeing residential facility

WATERLOO — A sex offender who fled from a work release program and remained at large for several months has been arrested.

Waterloo police arrested Zachary Joe Davis, 35, on Saturday on Camelot Drive on charges of escape and violation of the sex offender registry.

Davis is required to register as a sex offender because of a 2007 conviction for lascivious act on a child, and he has prior convictions for failing to register, according to court records.

On April 2, 2022, Davis was serving time at the Waterloo Residential Correctional Facility on East Sixth Street when he allegedly removed his GPS tracking device and ran from the building at about 9:35 p.m., court records state.

Staff was alerted by an alarm, and a headcount determined he was missing, records state. The GPS device was found on the floor next to his bed.

Photos: Missing children in Iowa Jade Colvin Fredrick Workman Benjamin Roseland Erin Pospisil Marc Allen Eugene Martin John Gosch Kimberly Doss Colleen Simpson Xavior Harrelson Fatima Conteh Daniela Vera-Ortega Xerxes Blaesing Jorge Peneda Castillo Daquan Nelson