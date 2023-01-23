 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Sex offender arrested for fleeing residential facility

  • 0
Crime scene
Shutterstock

WATERLOO — A sex offender who fled from a work release program and remained at large for several months has been arrested.

Waterloo police arrested Zachary Joe Davis, 35, on Saturday on Camelot Drive on charges of escape and violation of the sex offender registry.

Davis is required to register as a sex offender because of a 2007 conviction for lascivious act on a child, and he has prior convictions for failing to register, according to court records.

The price of breakfast in America is on the rise.

On April 2, 2022, Davis was serving time at the Waterloo Residential Correctional Facility on East Sixth Street when he allegedly removed his GPS tracking device and ran from the building at about 9:35 p.m., court records state.

Staff was alerted by an alarm, and a headcount determined he was missing, records state. The GPS device was found on the floor next to his bed.

People are also reading…

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Why are Neptune and Uranus different colors?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News