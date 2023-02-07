WATERLOO — An Evansdale sex offender has been arrested for allegedly sexually abusing a girl in Waterloo.

Police arrested William Lee Edward Lynn, 40, of 125 Forest Circle, on Friday on a charge of second-degree sexual abuse. Bond was set at $100,000.

He is also held on probation violation warrants.

Authorities allege Lynn had sexual contact with a child in 2021 at a Waterloo address. Authorities were notified of the allegations in October 2022 and the girl was interviewed at the Child Protection Center. Detectives questioned Lynn, who allegedly admitted to the allegations, according to court records.

Lynn is required to register as a sex offender because of a 2002 conviction for criminal sexual conduct with a girl under age 14 in Macomb County, Michigan. He also has several convictions for violating registration requirements including incidents in 2020 and 2021 where he moved without notifying authorities of his new addresses.

