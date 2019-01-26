Try 1 month for 99¢

WATERLOO – A Waterloo sex offender who disappeared from probation while serving time for failing to register has been arrested.

Black Hawk County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Bradley William Ritter, 32, on Tuesday for voluntary absence and a new charge of failure to register. His bond was set at $7,500.

Ritter is required to register as a sex offender because of a second-degree sexual abuse adjudication in Benton County for having sexual contact with a girl in 2000 when he was 13.

Since then, he has been arrested several times for failure to register, and the latest charge landed him prison until August 2018 when he was moved to the Waterloo Residential Correctional Facility for work release.

On Nov. 5, he left for his job at a downtown bar at never returned to the facility. He remained at large until Dec. 19 when he turned himself in to Delaware County authorities, according to court records.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Police and Courts Reporter

Cops and courts reporter for the Courier

Load comments