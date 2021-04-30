Sex offender arrested after removing GPS ankle bracelet

WATERLOO --- A Waterloo sex offender who disappeared after severing his GPS ankle bracelet in March has been arrested.
Waterloo police arrested Montavious Kentrell Smith, 36, on Wednesday on LaPorte Road for failure to register as a sex offender and voluntary absence.
According to court records, Smith was released from prison in February and assigned to the Waterloo Residential Facility as part of his parole.
On March 12, he checked out of the facility for a doctor’s appointment. The trip included a stop at New Star Liquor on West Fourth Street before arriving at Family Health, according to court records.
After leaving Family Health, he stopped at a Virden Street home and then removed his ankle bracelet in an alley behind 617 W. Mullan Ave. around 5:11 p.m. He didn’t return to the facility and remained at large until his arrest Wednesday, police said.
Smith is on the sex offender registry because of a 2004 conviction for kidnapping and third-degree sexual abuse.
He was released from prison in 2010, after which started an ongoing pattern of allegedly ducking Iowa sex offender registry requirements and fleeing halfway houses.
In 2015, he allegedly listed his address as a commercial building on Lafayette Street that authorities determined was undergoing renovation and didn’t contain living quarters. Authorities found he had been staying at a Waterloo motel, and he was later detained while living in Minneapolis.
He was sent back to prison and released in September 2016. He listed a Locust Street address, but during a U.S. Marshal Service compliance check two months later, residents at the home said Smith didn’t live there and only had his mail routed to the address.
Again, he was arrested, went to prison and in January 2018 was sent to the Residential Facility. Ten days later, he failed to return from a furlough, according to court records.
He was returned to the Residential Facility on July 3, 2019, and escaped on July 12, 2019.