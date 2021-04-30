Sex offender arrested after removing GPS ankle bracelet

WATERLOO --- A Waterloo sex offender who disappeared after severing his GPS ankle bracelet in March has been arrested.

Waterloo police arrested Montavious Kentrell Smith, 36, on Wednesday on LaPorte Road for failure to register as a sex offender and voluntary absence.

According to court records, Smith was released from prison in February and assigned to the Waterloo Residential Facility as part of his parole.

On March 12, he checked out of the facility for a doctor’s appointment. The trip included a stop at New Star Liquor on West Fourth Street before arriving at Family Health, according to court records.

After leaving Family Health, he stopped at a Virden Street home and then removed his ankle bracelet in an alley behind 617 W. Mullan Ave. around 5:11 p.m. He didn’t return to the facility and remained at large until his arrest Wednesday, police said.

Smith is on the sex offender registry because of a 2004 conviction for kidnapping and third-degree sexual abuse.

He was released from prison in 2010, after which started an ongoing pattern of allegedly ducking Iowa sex offender registry requirements and fleeing halfway houses.

