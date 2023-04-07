WATERLOO — A Waterloo man was who was sentenced to a halfway house for having sex with a teen in 2018 has been arrested again.

Corrections officials said Theron J. Fuller, 26, fled the Waterloo Residential Correctional Facility without permission only days after he arrived.

He was arrested March 26 for felony escape and failure to register as a sex offender.

Fuller was originally charged with third-degree sexual abuse after police spotted him and a 14-year-old girl leaving the vacant Longfellow School at 4 a.m. in March 2018.

He pleaded and was sentenced to prison, suspended to two to five years’ probation with placement at the residential facility.

Fuller began his time at the facility on Feb. 27, 2023.

Around 6 p.m. March 1, facility staff was alerted to an emergency exit door alarm. They looked outside and noticed a person running away. Staff did a head count and determined Fuller was missing.

He remained at large until he was arrested March 26.

