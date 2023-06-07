CRESCO — A former Cresco area Scouting official and physical therapist has been arrested for allegedly fondling teen boys.

According to court records filed Wednesday, James Edward Hughes used his position of authority to have the Scouts disrobe at his home under the guise of working on personal fitness merit badges or providing physical therapy.

He would then touch their genital and buttock areas, records state.

The conduct spanned more than a decade, going back to 2008 and involved five youths ages 14 to 16, records state. Other incidents happened in around 2010-2011 and 2016-2018.

Now 73, Hughes is charged with four counts of felony third-degree sexual abuse and six counts of misdemeanor lascivious conduct with a minor. He was taken to the Howard County Jail and bond was set at $46,000.

The arrest was the culmination of a year-long investigation by the Cresco Police Department, the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, the Howard County Attorney’s Office and the Iowa Attorney General’s Office.

This initial report came March 18, 2021, when the Cresco Police Department received a report about “historical sexual abuse” involving a Boy Scout troop member over the course of several years. During the investigation, agents learned of several other instances of historical sexual abuse involving Hughes and other Scouts who had been in his troop.

As the investigation progressed, the Howard County Attorney’s Office requested that the Office of the Attorney General of Iowa assist with the investigation and prosecution.

Officers searched his home and found phone and electronic devices that contained images of young men and boys engaged in sexual activity, court records state.

Hughes had been a licensed physical therapist and a Boy Scout leader in the Twin Rivers District, acting as a merit badge counselor.

Records allege that during individual encounters, Hughes would have the boys disrobe for the purpose of taking physical measurements for the fitness merit badge.

“Such measurements are not required to obtain said badge according to the Boy Scouts of America guidelines,” investigators noted in criminal complaints filed in the case.

During one encounter, Hughes allegedly talked to a teen about masturbation and demonstrated on the victim, records state.