Sex abuse trial goes to deliberations following COVID pause

WATERLOO – Trial for a Farley man accused of sexually abusing a University of Northern Iowa student in her dorm in August 2018 is back on track following a break for COVID-19 quarantine.

The trial for Zachary James Lindauer had been put on hold Monday after a juror tested positive for the coronavirus following the New Year’s holiday. Testimony resumed Friday after the juror ceased showing symptoms.

Lindauer, now 23, took the stand in his own defense, telling jurors that he had asked the woman for her consent to have sex after meeting her in a College Hills establishment that night and walking her home. He said she agreed.

He said he later saw surveillance images of himself in a Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers post and agreed to talk with UNI police because he thought authorities were interested in another person in the photo.

During closing arguments on Friday, Assistant County Attorney Heather Jackson said Farley had sex with the woman on her futon after she tried to getting up and he pushed her down and while she was incapacitated from alcohol.

The woman testified it was the first time she had sex and she didn’t remember much of what happened.

Jackson said almost all of the surveillance videos of their walk back to the dorm showed him holding the woman up with the exception of one instance where she attempted to walk on her own and almost stumbled into an elevator wall before catching herself and leaning into a corner to steady herself.

Jackson noted the videos show them getting into the wrong elevator at first.

The state also showed evidence Lindauer first told UNI police investigators he had left the bar alone that night and went to a friend’s house, but he then told officers about the encounter and admitted the woman was more intoxicated than he was.

Defense attorney Nina Foricer noted Lindauer had never been on the UNI campus before, and the woman was able to direct him to her dorm after dancing, “grinding” and making out with him at the College Hill bar.

She said the woman was merely regretful about the incident the following morning when she woke up and looked at her purity ring.

The defense also presented character evidence that Lindauer, described as a shy nursing home worker who was a teacher’s pet in high school, wasn’t an aggressive person.

Jurors are scheduled to return to the courthouse Monday to begin deliberations.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.