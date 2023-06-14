WEST UNION -- A former Arlington man has been arrested for allegedly sexually abusing a girl in 2014.

Fayette County sheriff’s deputies arrested Lawrence Edward Robbins, 38, currently of Decorah, on Tuesday on two counts of second-degree sexual abuse and one count of sexual exploitation of a minor. Bond was set at $25,000.

Authorities allege he had sexually abused a girl when she was 5 and 6 years old in the Arlington area. Investigators recently obtained digital evidence of the crime, identified the victim and interviewed her, according to court records.