The service features quite a few pieces of sacred coronation regalia, but let's talk crowns. We've already mentioned St. Edward's Crown. It's considered the centerpiece because it's used at the exact moment of crowning. It was made for Charles II in 1661 following the restoration of the monarchy the year before. Its medieval predecessor — which was melted down in 1649 — was believed to date back to the 11th-century English king, Edward the Confessor.
It is not an exact replica of the earlier design but follows the original in featuring four crosses pattée, four fleurs-de-lis and two arches. Made of solid gold, it's adorned with 444 precious stones — including rubies, amethysts, sapphires and other gems — and is fitted with a purple velvet cap and ermine band. Historically, it was supposed to remain at Westminster Abbey, so a second crown was created for the sovereign to wear out of the abbey.
That second crown is the Imperial State Crown, which many will be more familiar with as it's often used for ceremonial occasions like the State Opening of Parliament. It features a dazzling 2,868 diamonds, including the massive Cullinan II. It was made in 1937 and is a near-replica of Queen Victoria's earlier Imperial State Crown. The arches in its design were meant to demonstrate that England was not subject to any other earthly power.
Once the spiritual elements of the service are over, King Charles and Camilla will head to St. Edward's Chapel, a stone shrine at the heart of the abbey, where the King will put on the Imperial State Crown in preparation for the return to Buckingham Palace.
About the photo: The Royal State Hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II with the Imperial State Crown resting on top proceeds towards St. George's Chapel, Windsor, Monday Sept. 19, 2022.