'Several more arrests” expected in connection to Mexican drug operation's presence in Black Hawk County

WATERLOO — Local law enforcement agents expect “several more arrests” in connection to a two-year long investigation into a Mexico-based drug trafficking organization’s presence in Black Hawk County.

Waterloo Police announced Thursday a third person was arrested last week on felony money laundering charges by the Tri-County Drug Enforcement Task Force and several other agencies.

Megan Jolene Heying, 22, of New Hampton, allegedly distributed methamphetamine from the organization and also participated in the movement of the drug proceeds twice last year and once this year, from Black Hawk County to Culiacan, Sinaloa, Mexico.

She was involved three times in the wire transfer of funds, which totaled about $2,500, and faces three money laundering charges.

Richard Louis Mohorne, 46, and Mark Anthony Sayles, 31, also were charged last week in connection with each transferring some $900 in proceeds last year from Black Hawk County to the “Manjarrez Drug Trafficking Organization” in Mexico.

Mohorne allegedly transferred the funds on two occasions.

According to the criminal affidavit, detectives identified one of the main operators in Mexico who was supplying Black Hawk County individuals with large amounts of methamphetamine, heroin and fentanyl.

The operator was supplying another defendant with pounds of methamphetamine and thousands of pills containing fentanyl. That individual then provided Sayles, Mohorne and Heying with methamphetamine to sell.