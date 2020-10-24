Settlement reached in 2015 police shooting

WATERLOO – The city of Waterloo’s insurance company has settled a civil lawsuit brought by a man who was shot by police outside a nightclub five years ago.
Under the settlement, Jovan Darnell Webb, 33, currently of Georgia, will receive $399,999, according to city officials. The decision to settle was made by Travelers, the city’s liability insurance carrier.
Attorney David Baker, of Fisher Patterson Sayler and Smith, who represented the city in court, declined to comment when reached Tuesday.
Webb was represented by attorney Robert Montgomery of Des Moines and the Loevy and Loevy law firm of Chicago.
Webb was shot and wounded when officers on foot attempted to stop his car from pulling out of the New World nightclub parking lot April 5, 2015.
Webb filed a lawsuit a few months later alleging he was singled out because he was black and claiming excessive force, equal protection violations and battery on the part of the police officers.
The Iowa Attorney General’s Office ruled the officers’ use of force was justified.
The lawsuit had been scheduled to go to trial this week in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids, but court officials said they were notified the matter has been settled. The two sides have up to 30 days to file closing documents to formally dismiss the case.
The shooting happened as officers were called to a disturbance at the club around closing time including a report of possible gunfire.
According to court records and testimony at pretrial hearings, plainclothes officer Mark Nissen saw Webb enter a Chevrolet Impala with a bottle and ran after the vehicle, calling for uniform officers to stop him.
Sgt. Steve Bose stepped in front of the vehicle near the Broadway Street driveway. The car stopped and then bumped his legs a few times. Bose said he was concerned he was about to be run over and dived out of the way. Officers Nissan and Thomas Frein saw Bose go down and thought he had been run over and was being dragged.
They began shooting at the car.
Webb’s attorneys said he was stopped when the shooting started and only accelerated to get away from the gunfire.
Five rounds struck Webb -- two hit his arm, two struck his abdomen and one went into his chest -- and he drove to a nearby hospital.
In the hospital parking lot, officers searched Webb’s car and found a .22-caliber revolver.
Webb was arrested for assault on an officer with a weapon, interference while armed and carrying weapons. In 2017, he entered Alford pleas -- not admitting guilt by acknowledging he would likely be convicted if the case with to trial -- to misdemeanor assault on an officer, interference and carrying weapons. He was sentenced to probation.
