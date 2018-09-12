ACKLEY (AP) — Separate trials in new locations have been ordered for a central Iowa man and woman accused in the torture and basement confinement of the man’s 8-year-old son.
Hardin County court records say a judge granted a request Monday from 30-year-old Alex Shadlow, who’s pleaded not guilty to a kidnapping charge. Shadlow had requested separate trials, citing the likelihood that his defense would conflict with that of Traci Tyler, who’s also pleaded not guilty to kidnapping.
The judge tentatively set Tyler’s trial to begin Nov. 5 in Cerro Gordo County and Shadlow’s to begin Oct. 15 in Dickinson County. The new locations were sought because of pretrial publicity in Hardin County.
Authorities say the boy was locked up for at least 9 hours a day last summer in a space under the basement stairs at the couple’s Ackley home. He slept on concrete and had no access to a bathroom.
