WATERLOO – Sentencing has been set for November for a Waterloo man convicted of robbing a man at gunpoint during a cell phone deal in 2017.
A Black Hawk County jury found Dijonis Deontray Brown, 19, guilty of first-degree robbery on Sept. 10 following trial. He faces up to 25 years in prison, and sentencing has been set for Nov. 5.
Authorities said the victim had planned to meet a woman in the Hy-Vee gas station parking lot on Logan Avenue to purchase cell phones on Oct. 3, 2017. When he arrived, a man with a gun approached him and took a pouch with cash.
Later that day, police found Brown and money in a vehicle matching the description of the getaway vehicle, and witnesses identified him as the robber, according to court records.
Trial for another person arrested in the robbery, 22-year-old LaDajia Greer, is pending.
Brown’s defense attorney, David Fiester, is asking the court for a new trial.
Brown is also awaiting trial for charges in an August 2017 bicycle stop where a gun was found, and January 2018 shooting on Logan Avenue.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Let me Guess, his family moved here from Chicago? Get these people outta Waterloo
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.