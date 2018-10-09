Try 1 month for 99¢
Waterloo police are investigating an armed robbery outside the Hy-Vee gas station on Logan Avenue on Tuesday.

WATERLOO – Sentencing has been set for November for a Waterloo man convicted of robbing a man at gunpoint during a cell phone deal in 2017.

A Black Hawk County jury found Dijonis Deontray Brown, 19, guilty of first-degree robbery on Sept. 10 following trial. He faces up to 25 years in prison, and sentencing has been set for Nov. 5.

Authorities said the victim had planned to meet a woman in the Hy-Vee gas station parking lot on Logan Avenue to purchase cell phones on Oct. 3, 2017. When he arrived, a man with a gun approached him and took a pouch with cash.

Later that day, police found Brown and money in a vehicle matching the description of the getaway vehicle, and witnesses identified him as the robber, according to court records.

Trial for another person arrested in the robbery, 22-year-old LaDajia Greer, is pending.

Brown’s defense attorney, David Fiester, is asking the court for a new trial.

Brown is also awaiting trial for charges in an August 2017 bicycle stop where a gun was found, and January 2018 shooting on Logan Avenue.

