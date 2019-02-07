NEWTON – Sentencing for a Charles City sex offender convicted of murder in Jasper County has been postponed.
In November, jurors found Randy Louis Linderman, 53, guilty in the March 2017 beating death of Jose Louis Ramirez-Berber. He charges carries a mandatory life prison sentence without parole, and sentencing had been scheduled for Feb. 11.
Since the trial Linderman has regularly written to the judge maintaining his innocence. He has also changed attorneys, retaining private counsel, and his new defense team has requested trial transcripts to prepare for post-trial motions and sentencing. Linderman also asked the court to delay sentencing.
Judge Richard Clogg granted the request, moving sentencing to March.
Authorities found Ramirez, 61, dead in his home on March 6, 2017, and investigators located Linderman’s DNA on the victim, according to court records. Linderman used to live in the Newton area and had been to Ramirez’s home several times. He was arrested in July 2017.
