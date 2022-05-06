Sentences handed down in crop loan, bankruptcy fraud investigation

LAWLER —- Three members of a Northeast Iowa family have been sentenced for their roles in crop loan and bankruptcy fraud schemes.

Aimee Lynn Rosenbaum, also known as Aimee Lynn Flatjord, 53, of Lawler, was sentenced to six and a half years in prison on charges of bankruptcy fraud and conversion of property pledged to a farm credit agency April 28.

She was also ordered to pay $165,592 to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, $4,796 in restitution to a bank and a $5,000 fine.

Donald Eugene Rosenbaum, 58, from Cresco, was sentenced to two years of probation May 2 on a charges of bankruptcy fraud. He was also ordered to pay a $1,000 fine.

Their son, Marshal Dillion Rosenbaum, 27, of Fredericksburg, was sentenced to three months in prison and three months of home confinement April 25 and ordered to pay $165,592 in restitution to the USDA. Marshal Rosenbaum pleaded to one count of conversion of property pledged to a farm credit agency. He must also serve a three-year term of supervised release after the prison term.

Aimee Rosenbaum and Marshal Rosenbaum were released on bond and are to surrender to the Bureau of Prisons on dates yet to be set.

Aimee and Donald Rosenbaum farmed land in Chickasaw County. According to prosecutors, in late 2014, Aimee told her son to apply for a crop loan with the USDA for the 2015 crop year on the pretense that Marshal would be taking over the farm due to purported health problems of Aimee and Donald.

After the son obtained $165,000 in loan proceeds and pledged the farm’s 2015 crop to the USDA, Aimee obtained more than $1.3 million in loans from a local bank with the understanding the couple would continue to farm the land that year.

The made the farm’s 2015 crop double-pledged with neither the USDA nor the bank knowing the other had an interest, according to prosecutors.

Aimee Rosenbaum applied for the bank loans on Donald’s behalf using a power of attorney she had obtained from him.

The family eventually defaulted on both loans and sold the crop with little to no repayment of the loans, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. After the bank started foreclosure proceedings on the farm, the couple filed five bankruptcy petitions in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of Iowa in a move to delay the bank’s attempts to obtain repayment for the loans, according to prosecutors.

During one telephone hearing in bankruptcy court in 2019, Aimee Rosenbaum pretended to be Donald, prosecutors allege. The district court also found that Aimee Rosenbaum submitted false evidence and testimony to the district court at her sentencing hearing.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Timothy L. Vavricek and investigated by the United States Department of Agriculture, Office of Inspector General, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.