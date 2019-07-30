WATERLOO — Drug dealers make attractive robbery targets because of the likelihood of cash and the probability the victims won’t go to police.
But sometimes, the police already know about the drug dealing and have the dealer under surveillance.
It was a lesson three Waterloo youths learned the hard way last year with they attempted to stage a holdup on a Wellington Street house while undercover police were preparing to search it.
And on Monday, the last of the teens were sentenced to probation for their role in the plot.
Raheem Qudar Nickelson, now 19, was sentenced to up to 10 years in prison, suspended to two to five years of probation with placement in a halfway house for pleas to burglary and conspiracy charges.
A few hours later, Jaylon Jerrod Holmes, 20, was granted a deferred judgment, meaning the charges will come off his record if he successfully completes probation. Judge Brad Harris said Holmes’ involvement in the crime was out of character.
Holmes apologized to his family, saying he let them down.
“I know I made a big mistake,” he told the court.
The third person charged in the botched holdup, Jaheim Jaquez Nickelson, who was 16 at the time of the crime, was sentenced to up to 10 years in prison in adult court in April. He has an opportunity to ask the court to reconsider his punishment under shock incarceration.
You have free articles remaining.
The alleged dealer didn’t come out much better.
Chase David Grant, 19, was convicted of possession of marijuana with intent to deliver and violation of the drug tax stamp act because of some 150 grams of marijuana — about a third of a pound — police found at his home after the robbery fizzled. He was sentenced to five years in prison earlier this month.
He was also sentenced for an Evansdale vehicle burglary and for trying to pass himself off as a relative when he was cited for an alcohol-related offense on College Hill.
On July 24, a federal grand jury handed up an indictment charging Grant with being a drug user in possession of a firearm, based on an allegation he had a .380-caliber Walther PPK pistol three days before the robbery.
The would-be robbers almost struck a parked car where undercover officers were conducting their surveillance on Grant’s home on April 28, 2018.
Court records indicate officers were preparing to search the Wellington Street home for drugs at about 11:30 a.m. that day when they noticed the trio in a Buick Century, hoods pulled over their heads, glancing over their shoulders.
The Buick almost backed into the unmarked police vehicle and then pulled into an apartment complex lot. The occupants went to a Mullen Avenue apartment building and then went the Wellington Street home, and officers saw Jaheim Nickelson move a pistol from a backpack to his pants pocket, according to court records.
Jaheim knocked on the door and on windows, and he attempted to kick the door open, record state. That’s when police decided to intervene and detained the three.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.