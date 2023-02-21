WATERLOO --- A semi driver has been arrested in connection with a Monday night crash that littered watermelons over Interstate 380.

Police said they found alcoholic beverage containers inside the cab of Andriy Koshmak’s Volvo truck, and a preliminary breath test indicated he was over the legal limit, according to court records.

Koshmak, 35, of North Port, Fla., was arrested for first-offense operating while intoxicated. Bond was set at $2,000.

The semi was heading north on Interstate 380 and was approaching the Mitchell Avenue intersection at about 10:25 p.m. when the truck lost control and entered the median and bumped against the posts for a highway sign for the southbound lanes. The semi then continued on, sliding sideways and hitting another sign post.

The post sliced the trailer in two, and the cab rolled onto its side, according to the accident report.

Paramedics with Waterloo Fire Rescue took Koshmark to MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center for treatment, and he was later arrested.