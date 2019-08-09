{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO -- A semi truck driver allegedly knocked down a U.S. highway stoplight while turning left Friday morning in Waterloo.

Waterloo Police were called to the intersection of U.S. Highway 218 and Mitchell Avenue at around 5:40 a.m. Friday for a semi that had just hit a stoplight, knocking it into the road.

Witnesses told police a semi hit the light in the center median while taking a left turn but did not stop and left the scene.

Police believe the semi tire hit the bottom of the pole, knocking it over, according to the report.

The Iowa Department of Transportation, which maintains the stoplight in that intersection, was called about the light pole. The DOT maintains cameras at that intersection in a live stream, but it was unclear if footage was captured of the incident.

