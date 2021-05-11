See police and fire calls for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

Related to this story
- Updated
Evansdale police arrested an Oelwein man on weapons charged following a Monday night traffic stop.
- Updated
A state trooper was killed in Grundy Center on Friday night, and the suspect police say shot him is in critical condition at the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds.
- Updated
A crowd gathered to watch as the keystone was placed in the arch of the I-74 bridge's eastbound span.
- Updated
Authorities say a 16-year-old driver who fatally struck a cyclist in Coralville last month was speeding and using social media at the time of the accident.
- Updated
A Charles City teen is in Mayo Clinic Hospital in Rochester, Minnesota, after the car she was driving in Floyd County collided head on with another vehicle on Monday afternoon.