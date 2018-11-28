Try 1 month for 99¢

WATERLOO – A burglar broke into a Waterloo videogame and vaporizer store overnight.

Waterloo police were called to an alarm at Electric Underground, 1205 E. San Marnan Drive, around 5:11 a.m. Wednesday and found someone had entered the building by breaking out glass in the front door.

It wasn’t immediately clear if anything was taken.

This is the second business burglary in recent days. On Friday morning, staff at the Wishbone Restaurant on West 18th Street found someone broke in and damaged an ATM machine and safe before taking loose change and cigarettes.

Police and Courts Reporter

Cops and courts reporter for the Courier

