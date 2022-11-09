 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Second warrant issued for driver in fatal crash

Crime scene
Shutterstock

WEST UNION — A second warrant has been issued for a West Union man involved in a fatal crash that killed his teenage son.

Last week, a judge in Winneshiek County issued a bench warrant alleging Curtis Allen Williams, 38, failed to show up for a court date on an unrelated drunken driving charge from a traffic stop in Decorah in July.

An earlier parole warrant was filed against Williams alleging he violated terms of his release on Sept. 26 when he led a sheriff’s deputy on a 105-mph chase in a Mini Cooper that ended when he missed a curve and rolled into a ditch in Chickasaw County. The collision killed his passenger, 18-year-old Jaxon.

Williams was also injured in the crash. Authorities found a Twisted Tea container in the vehicle and sent a blood specimen for testing, according to court records.

The investigation into the fatal crash is ongoing and no charges have been filed.

Curtis Allen Williams

Curtis Allen Williams 2013

Meanwhile, corrections officials placed Williams on “absconded” status in October. He apparently remains at large.

In the July traffic stop, a state trooper pulled over a Ford F150 pickup truck on Iowa Highway 9 in Decorah for a bad headlight. The driver, Williams, had slurred speech and an odor of alcohol and blew a .189 on a breath test, court records state.

Troopers found an open can of Twisted Tea spilling inside the truck.

