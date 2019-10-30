NEW HAMPTON – Testimony is scheduled to begin Wednesday in the murder trial of Dalton Adam.
Court officials spent Monday picking a jury, and witnesses are slated to take the stand Wednesday following a Tuesday break.
Adam, 19, is charged with first-degree murder in the 2018 beating death of 46-year-old David Hansen in Decorah.
Authorities said Adam and Jacob Seelinger, whose mother was living with Hansen, attacked Hansen outside his home July 12, 2018. Hansen was knocked unconscious, and the two allegedly continued to assault him while he was down.
Hansen never regained consciousness and later died of his injuries at a hospital Aug. 31, 2018.
Before the attack Adam and Seelinger had been at the Winneshiek County Fair where they allegedly took Xanax and had been drinking and were involved in disturbances, according to authorities.
In July, a Winneshiek County jury found Seelinger guilty of the lesser charge of second-degree murder, and he was sentenced to up to 50 years in prison.
Adam’s trial was moved to the Chickasaw County Courthouse in New Hampton on a venue change.
