 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Second person sentenced to prison in Wild West-style shootout in Waterloo

WATERLOO – A second person has been sentenced to prison on gun charges in connection with a 2020 shootout outside a liquor store that a federal judge described as a scene from the Wild West.

Demitrius Shambray Cannon, 35, from Waterloo, who was shot in the ankle and now uses the assistance of a wheelchair, was sentenced to two years in prison during a hearing Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids. Following prison, he will be on supervised release for three years.

Cannon, who was barred from possessing guns because of a prior felony drug conviction in Wisconsin, pleaded to one count of felon in possession of a firearm in connection with the Waterloo gun battle.

Charles Anthony Ware

Charles Anthony Ware: 

Second arrest made in ankle shooting

Authorities said Cannon was involved in a shootout with Charles Anthony Ware outside the New Star Liquor on West Fourth Street around 2 a.m. Sept. 25, 2020. When the shooting ceased, Cannon ran off, and police found Ware crawling in the street, trying to distance himself from a .380-caliber Colt MK IV pistol.

Cannon later told authorities he and Ware had been involved in a prior confrontation outside the store earlier that night, according to court records.

Ware, 47, who had some 30 prior convictions, was sentenced to seven and a half years in prison in August during a hearing where the presiding judge likened the gun battle to a scene from the Wild West.

0 comments
2
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

George Floyd gold statue goes on display in NYC

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News