Second person sentenced to prison in Wild West-style shootout in Waterloo

WATERLOO – A second person has been sentenced to prison on gun charges in connection with a 2020 shootout outside a liquor store that a federal judge described as a scene from the Wild West.
Demitrius Shambray Cannon, 35, from Waterloo, who was shot in the ankle and now uses the assistance of a wheelchair, was sentenced to two years in prison during a hearing Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids. Following prison, he will be on supervised release for three years.
Cannon, who was barred from possessing guns because of a prior felony drug conviction in Wisconsin, pleaded to one count of felon in possession of a firearm in connection with the Waterloo gun battle.
Authorities said Cannon was involved in a shootout with Charles Anthony Ware outside the New Star Liquor on West Fourth Street around 2 a.m. Sept. 25, 2020. When the shooting ceased, Cannon ran off, and police found Ware crawling in the street, trying to distance himself from a .380-caliber Colt MK IV pistol.
Cannon later told authorities he and Ware had been involved in a prior confrontation outside the store earlier that night, according to court records.
Ware, 47, who had some 30 prior convictions, was sentenced to seven and a half years in prison in August during a hearing where the presiding judge likened the gun battle to a scene from the Wild West.