Second person sentenced in meth trafficking conspiracy

WATERLOO – A second person has been sentenced to prison in an operation that moved methamphetamine from Mexico to Iowa.

Judge Linda Reade sentenced Jose Leonardo Alvarez, 25, also known as Jose Valencia Jr., to five years and 10 months in prison on a charge of conspiracy to distribute meth Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids.

He will serve five years of probation following his prison time.

Authorities allege Alvarez was involved in a trafficking operation run by his father, 46-year-old Jose Maria “Don Chema” Valencia in 2014 and 2015. Valencia ran the multi-national organization while he was incarcerated for conspiracy to commit murder at Calipatria State Prison in California using contraband cell phones. He monitored progress of shipments through Facebook and other social media platforms.

The operation involved smuggling meth into the United States in vehicles --- usually in quantities of 5 to 25 pounds at a time --- and then repackaging the drugs for distribution in Iowa and other states.