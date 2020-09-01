Second person sentenced in meth trafficking conspiracy

WATERLOO – A second person has been sentenced to prison in an operation that moved methamphetamine from Mexico to Iowa.
Judge Linda Reade sentenced Jose Leonardo Alvarez, 25, also known as Jose Valencia Jr., to five years and 10 months in prison on a charge of conspiracy to distribute meth Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids.
He will serve five years of probation following his prison time.
Authorities allege Alvarez was involved in a trafficking operation run by his father, 46-year-old Jose Maria “Don Chema” Valencia in 2014 and 2015. Valencia ran the multi-national organization while he was incarcerated for conspiracy to commit murder at Calipatria State Prison in California using contraband cell phones. He monitored progress of shipments through Facebook and other social media platforms.
The operation involved smuggling meth into the United States in vehicles --- usually in quantities of 5 to 25 pounds at a time --- and then repackaging the drugs for distribution in Iowa and other states.
Alvarez traveled to Iowa to collect drug proceeds and assist in other ways, according to court records. He collected $22,000 for a kilogram of ice meth in 2013 and $6,000 in outstanding debt on a half-pound in 2014. Later in 2014, he collected $15,000 in debt on a 1.5-pound meth transaction, records state.
While Valencia was awaiting trial in the fall of 2017, he allegedly plotted to escape from the Bremer County Jail in Waverly where he was being held, according to court records.
He allegedly phoned others from inside the jail in early October 2017 and discussed tampering with a window. At the same time, Waverly police stopped a rented Jeep from California driven by a person identified only by the initials “A.L.,” and officers found a bottle of acid in the vehicle, records state.
A few days later, authorities noticed the outside of a window at the jail’s maximum security cell had been tampered with.
Valencia placed a call in late October 2017 requesting that the “architect” return to Iowa. A few days later, “A.L.” was stopped in a Ford pickup in Cedar Falls with a drill, hack saw, bolt cutters, a night vision scope and a scanner radio, records state.
Valencia, who has prior drug convictions in California, later pleaded guilty and was sentenced to life in prison in September 2018.
Also indicted with Valencia and Alvarez was Erika Perla Alvarez-Ayala, court records show. Alvarez-Ayala's case remains pending.
