Second person sentenced in 2020 shooting outside hospital

WATERLOO – A Des Moines woman has been granted a deferred judgment for her role in a 2020 shooting outside a Waterloo hospital.

Reneka Rae Philipp, 24, submitted a written plea to charges of intimidation with a weapon and willful injury causing bodily injury on Feb. 24. Under the plea agreement, the case will be removed from her record if she completes two to five years of probation.

Philip is the second person to be sentenced in connection with the shooting.

In November 2020, Neko Lamont Curtis Newsome pleaded to intimidation with a weapon, willful injury causing bodily injury, felon in possession of a firearm, going armed, carrying weapons and fourth-degree theft.

He was sentenced to up to 20 years in prison and will have to serve 10 years before he is eligible for parole.

Police allege Newsome used a stolen .45-caliber handgun to shoot Kenyatta Alexander in the neck on Oct. 5, 2020.

According to court records, Newsome, Philipp and Alexander had been at Flirt’s Gentlemen’s Club earlier in the night where Newsome and Philipp became upset over a comment Alexander allegedly made to Philipp.

After they left, they were involved in an encounter at a convenience store.

Alexander then left and went to MercyOne Medical Center around 1:40 a.m. to pick up his girlfriend, and the other two allegedly followed and had words with him in the emergency department parking lot before driving away.

Moments later when Alexander and his girlfriend pulled out of the hospital parking lot by Park Lane and West Ninth Street, a bullet hit their windshield and grazed Alexander’s neck. The couple then turned around and returned to the hospital.

Officers found spent .45-caliber shell casings in the area and later stopped a Newsome and Philipp and found a .45-caliber handgun in their vehicle, according to court records.

