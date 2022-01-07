Second person now charged in Cedar Falls mobile home park robbery, shooting

CEDAR FALLS – A second person has been arrested in connection with a Cedar Falls robbery in September where a man was shot.

Police arrested Megan Lee Palmer, 18, at her Grant Street home in Waterloo on a warrant for first-degree robbery and second-degree burglary on Thursday, just days after he brother was arrested in the same crime.

Authorities allege Palmer and Alberto Luis Quinto, 17, were involved in the Sept. 10 robbery of William Clausen outside Clausen’s Peridot Road home in the Five Seasons Mobile Homer Park. Three people approached the victim as he was returning home and demanded his wallet; he tried to run and was shot in the thigh.

The robbers also entered his home and took a TV, video game system and other items.

Court records indicate investigators found SnapChat messages where Palmer was discussing the robbery, and GPS information placed her phone at the location of the crime.

Palmer was also arrested on drug and assault charges for throwing a chair at police when they searched her home in October.

Her bond is currently set at $412,000.

