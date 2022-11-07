 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Second person arrested in storage unit burglaries

  Updated
Crime scene
Shutterstock

WATERLOO — A second person has been arrested for allegedly breaking into a rural Waterloo storage business.

Walker Devur Manning, 22, of Boone, was arrested Friday for three counts of third-degree burglary and one count of burglary to a vehicle. Bond was set at $50,000.

Investigators with the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office allege Manning and Mia Marie Tice, 22, entered the fenced-in yard at Iowa Storage Solutions, 2700 Gilbertville Road, on Sept. 11 and opened a storage unit and a vehicle parked at the site.

Deputies recovered surveillance video from the scene showing Manning and Tice’s vehicle in the area of the business.

Tice was arrested for burglary in September in connection with the break-ins.

