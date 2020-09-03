 Skip to main content
Second person arrested in July face shooting
breaking top story

Second person arrested in July face shooting

Patrick Donover Sallis

Patrick Donover Sallis

WATERLOO – A second person has been arrested in a July shooting that left a Waterloo man with a bullet wound to his face.

Patrick Donover Sallis, 31, of 1211 Langley Road, was arrested Thursday for assault with intent to do serious injury, carrying weapons and felon in possession of a firearm.

Police allege Sallis was in an alley behind the 900 block of West Sixth Street on July 31 and fired a gun at Tony Campbell as Campbell tried to run away.

Another man, 31-year-old Robert Lee Williams Jr., was arrested earlier for shooting Campbell in the face in the alley encounter. Williams is charged with attempted murder, willful injury causing serious injury and felon in possession of a firearm.

