Second person arrested in Hudson bat attack

HUDSON – A second person has been arrested in connection with a Jan. 15 baseball bat attack at a Hudson home.

Julie Annette Moeller, 47, was arrested Tuesday for going armed with intent and domestic assault with a weapon.

Another person, 57-year-old Ralph George Nieman Jr., of Waterloo, was arrested Jan. 15 for willful injury causing serious injury and going armed. He has been released from jail pending trial.

Authorities allege Moeller and Nieman went to Nieman’s Butterfield Road home with a bat to kick out her roommate, Erik Tofte, around 10:25 a.m. Jan. 15.

The bat crashed through the glass front door, striking Tofte. Tofte was dragged outside, and Nieman began to beat him with the bat, according to court records.

Tofte knocked the bat away from Nieman, and Moeller picked it up, continuing the attack and striking Tofte in the head and causing serious injuries, records state.

Tofte wrestled the bat away from her and began swinging it in self defense, records state. The bat struck Moeller in the arm and head, and Nieman and Moeller fled to a neighbor’s home. Authorities were called to the scene.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 3

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.