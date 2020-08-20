Second person arrested in fatal robbery in Waterloo

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO -- One more person has been arrested on robbery charges in a fatal shooting from the weekend.

And officers said the investigation into the slaying of Vincent J. Hemenway on Adrian Street on Saturday dovetailed with a probe into an earlier shooting on West Sixth Street.

Waterloo police arrested Ralpheal Rashee Williams, 29, on Wednesday for first-degree robbery. He is also jailed on unrelated warrants. Bond is currently set at $111,000.

Authorities allege Ralpheal Williams and others approached Hemenway in a garage at 556 Adrian St. around 11:40 p.m. as part of a robbery plan. During the encounter, Hemenway resisted when someone tried to take his lighter, and one of the other robbers opened fire, striking Hemenway. He later died at a hospital.

Ralpheal Williams was found in the area following the shooting. Investigators found cell phone evidence that the Adrian Street robbery was supposed to be part of a string of robberies that were planned.

On Tuesday, police arrested Ana H. Berinobis-McLemore, 24, on robbery charges in the Adrian Street crime.