Second person arrested in fatal robbery in Waterloo

WATERLOO -- One more person has been arrested on robbery charges in a fatal shooting from the weekend.
And officers said the investigation into the slaying of Vincent J. Hemenway on Adrian Street on Saturday dovetailed with a probe into an earlier shooting on West Sixth Street.
Waterloo police arrested Ralpheal Rashee Williams, 29, on Wednesday for first-degree robbery. He is also jailed on unrelated warrants. Bond is currently set at $111,000.
Authorities allege Ralpheal Williams and others approached Hemenway in a garage at 556 Adrian St. around 11:40 p.m. as part of a robbery plan. During the encounter, Hemenway resisted when someone tried to take his lighter, and one of the other robbers opened fire, striking Hemenway. He later died at a hospital.
Ralpheal Williams was found in the area following the shooting. Investigators found cell phone evidence that the Adrian Street robbery was supposed to be part of a string of robberies that were planned.
On Tuesday, police arrested Ana H. Berinobis-McLemore, 24, on robbery charges in the Adrian Street crime.
While investigating the shooting, police developed information that led to Robert Lee Williams Jr., 31, being charged with shooting Tony Campbell in the face on July 31 an alley behind West Sixth Street.
Photos: Homicide Aug. 16, 2020
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.