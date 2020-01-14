Second person arrested in fatal Cedar Falls shooting

CEDAR FALLS – A second person has been arrested in the December robbery that killed a Cedar Falls man.
Cedar Falls police arrested James Duane Wright-Buls, 21, of 112 Chicago St., Waterloo, on Monday for one count of felony conspiracy. He was released from jail a short time later.
Wright-Buls is the second person to be charged in the Dec. 4 failed robbery that killed Grant Thomas Saul, 24.
Keyon Christian Roby, 18, of Cedar Falls, was arrested Jan. 8 for conspiracy. Court records state witnesses identified Roby as the gunman who shot and killed Saul, and he remains in jail with bond set at $185,000.
Investigators said Roby, Wright-Buls and a third person entered the Main Street apartment where Saul was staying with the intent to steal marijuana and other items.
During the robbery, Roby began pistol whipping a person at the apartment, Saul responded by pulling out a gun. Roby fired at least three times at Saul, hitting him, court records state. The robbers then fled.
No one had been charged directly with killing Saul, and police said the investigation into the shooting continues.
The Courier's Top 10 Most-Read Crime Stories from 2019.
The Courier's Top 10 Most-Read Crime Stories from 2019
Here are the top 10 most-read stories about crime, cops and courts in The Courier in 2019, as measured in users to wcfcourier.com.
WATERLOO – Police investigating the death of a woman who was driving on U.S. Highway 218 early Sunday said she and her passenger were struck b…
A missing woman has been found dead in Cedar Falls.
One person has been arrested for attacking a teenage girl in Cedar Falls on Tuesday afternoon.
A Waterloo woman was killed and two other people were injured following an apparent head-on crash of two vehicles on Greenhill Road near the Cedar Falls-Waterloo border.
WATERLOO — A Friday night party bus excursion was supposed to mark the 2018 deaths of two people by gun violence.
NEW HAMPTON — Cheyanne Renae Harris sat quietly and declined to address the court Tuesday as she was sentenced to spend the rest of her life i…
A district court judge has accepted a plea agreement to impose probation for reality TV star Christopher Soules for leaving a 2017 crash that killed Kenneth Mosher of Aurora.
WATERLOO – A Waterloo police officer has been arrested following a weekend crash while off duty.
WATERLOO – An early Friday morning stabbing and a fiery crash moments later appear to be related, according to police who continue to investig…
WATERLOO — Police have arrested a man in the case of a Waterloo teen who was found dead on a sidewalk over the weekend.