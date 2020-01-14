Second person arrested in fatal Cedar Falls shooting

CEDAR FALLS – A second person has been arrested in the December robbery that killed a Cedar Falls man.

Cedar Falls police arrested James Duane Wright-Buls, 21, of 112 Chicago St., Waterloo, on Monday for one count of felony conspiracy. He was released from jail a short time later.

Wright-Buls is the second person to be charged in the Dec. 4 failed robbery that killed Grant Thomas Saul, 24.

Keyon Christian Roby, 18, of Cedar Falls, was arrested Jan. 8 for conspiracy. Court records state witnesses identified Roby as the gunman who shot and killed Saul, and he remains in jail with bond set at $185,000.

Investigators said Roby, Wright-Buls and a third person entered the Main Street apartment where Saul was staying with the intent to steal marijuana and other items.

During the robbery, Roby began pistol whipping a person at the apartment, Saul responded by pulling out a gun. Roby fired at least three times at Saul, hitting him, court records state. The robbers then fled.

No one had been charged directly with killing Saul, and police said the investigation into the shooting continues.

