Second person arrested in fatal Cedar Falls shooting
breaking featured

120419jr-cf-shooting-3

Police on the scene at a parking lot after a shooting in downtown Cedar Falls on Wednesday night.

 Jeff Reinitz

CEDAR FALLS – A second person has been arrested in the December robbery that killed a Cedar Falls man.

Cedar Falls police arrested James Duane Wright-Buls, 21, of 112 Chicago St., Waterloo, on Monday for one count of felony conspiracy. He was released from jail a short time later.

Wright-Buls is the second person to be charged in the Dec. 4 failed robbery that killed Grant Thomas Saul, 24.

Keyon Christian Roby, 18, of Cedar Falls, was arrested Jan. 8 for conspiracy. Court records state witnesses identified Roby as the gunman who shot and killed Saul, and he remains in jail with bond set at $185,000.

Investigators said Roby, Wright-Buls and a third person entered the Main Street apartment where Saul was staying with the intent to steal marijuana and other items.

During the robbery, Roby began pistol whipping a person at the apartment, Saul responded by pulling out a gun. Roby fired at least three times at Saul, hitting him, court records state. The robbers then fled.

No one had been charged directly with killing Saul, and police said the investigation into the shooting continues.

The Courier's Top 10 Most-Read Crime Stories from 2019.

The Courier's Top 10 Most-Read Crime Stories from 2019

Here are the top 10 most-read stories about crime, cops and courts in The Courier in 2019, as measured in users to wcfcourier.com.

Keyon Christian Roby

Keyon Christian Roby: 

Cedar Falls slaying was botched holdup: documents
