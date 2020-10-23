Second person arrested in Cedar Falls church garage burglary

CEDAR FALLS — A second person has been arrested in connection with break-ins at Cedar Falls church garages during the spring.

Michael Raymond Brinkman, 48, of 2524 Crescent Drive, was arrested Wednesday for two counts of second-degree burglary. Bond was set at $10,000.

Police allege they found text messages and other evidence linking Brinkman to break-ins at Community of Christ Church, 4616 Cedar Heights Drive, and Greenhill Baptist Church, 4316 Cedar Heights Drive.

The burglaries happened in early April when both houses of worship were closed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Intruders entered the Community of Christ Church garage by cutting a hole in the overhead door, and a power washer, fire pit and lawn tools were taken. Tools, a floor jack and containers of gasoline were stolen from the Greenhill Baptist garage.

During the investigation, officers found discarded cigarette butts at the Community of Christ Church scene, and DNA on the butts was consistent with Brinkman and Melvin Donell Manning, according to court records.

Authorities searched their social media accounts and found messages discussing the crimes as well as images relating to the break-ins, according to court records.

Manning, 38, of Waterloo, was arrested in September for the Community of Christ burglary but wasn’t charged in the Greenhill Baptist break-in.

