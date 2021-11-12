Second person arrested in catalytic converter theft spree in Waterloo

WATERLOO – A second person has been arrested in connection with what police said involved the theft of a large number of catalytic converters from vehicles in recent months.

Authorities arrested Cyrus Joseph Freidhof, 34, of 1529 Tracey Drive, on Thursday on a warrant for ongoing criminal conduct and second-degree theft. Bond was set at $35,000.

Freidhof’s charges are connected to the arrest of 33-year-old Shane Michael Mehmen last week. Waterloo police said in court records they suspect Mehmen of being behind the majority of catalytic converter thefts in the Waterloo-Cedar Falls area in 2021.

On Nov. 3, Mehman was arrested at Freihof’s home, and officers found a bag containing three severed catalytic converters in the hallway, according to court records.

Investigators searched video camera footage from Freihof’s security system and found video of him carrying the bag to the porch, according to court records.

Mehmen was caught allegedly trying to cut a converter from a Volkswagen in August. As part of the investigation, police found thousands of dollars’ worth of receipts at a metal recycling center for converters Mehmen sold as scrap.

Love 0 Funny 2 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.