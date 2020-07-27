You are the owner of this article.
Second person arrested in attack
Tallen Martin Sliekers

WATERLOO – A second person has been arrested in a June attack that landed a Waterloo man in the hospital.

Tallen Martin Sliekers, 28, of Oelwein, was arrested Monday on a warrant for one count of willful injury causing serious injury. Bond was set at $10,000.

Court records allege another person had knocked Brandon Mills to the ground on June 7, at a Lafayette Street home, and Sliekers and Zachary Swehla, 18, beat and kicked Mills until he was motionless.

Mills was taken to MercyOne Medical Center in Waterloo and then University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City where he was treated for a broken nose and a kidney laceration.

Swehla was arrested for willful injury last week in connection with the attack.

