 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Second person arrested for stealing from paralyzed woman

061515jr-bhco-courthouse-clip-evergreen-1

Black Hawk County Courthouse.

WATERLOO — A second person has been arrested for allegedly stealing money from a paralyzed woman’s apartment.

Waterloo police arrested Dalton Dean Adams, 26, of Buckingham, on Thursday on a charge of second-degree burglary. Bond was set at $10,000.

Dalton Dean Adams

Dalton Dean Adams

Authorities allege Adams and 41-year-old Pauline Jo Bearbower entered the victim’s University Avenue apartment Sept. 30 while she was in bed and took a prepaid debit card and $90 in cash. The victim was unable to get out of bed because they moved her wheelchair, according to court records.

Bearbower, of Waterloo, was arrested in October, and police had a warrant out for Adams.

An off-duty officer found Adams on Thursday night when Adams allegedly tried to take two beef sticks from Kwik Star on West Fourth Street and leave without paying. He was also detained for one count of fifth-degree theft in connection with the beef sticks.

5 months for $5
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: How will the shipping crisis impact the holidays

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News