Second person arrested for stealing from paralyzed woman

WATERLOO — A second person has been arrested for allegedly stealing money from a paralyzed woman’s apartment.

Waterloo police arrested Dalton Dean Adams, 26, of Buckingham, on Thursday on a charge of second-degree burglary. Bond was set at $10,000.

Authorities allege Adams and 41-year-old Pauline Jo Bearbower entered the victim’s University Avenue apartment Sept. 30 while she was in bed and took a prepaid debit card and $90 in cash. The victim was unable to get out of bed because they moved her wheelchair, according to court records.

Bearbower, of Waterloo, was arrested in October, and police had a warrant out for Adams.

An off-duty officer found Adams on Thursday night when Adams allegedly tried to take two beef sticks from Kwik Star on West Fourth Street and leave without paying. He was also detained for one count of fifth-degree theft in connection with the beef sticks.

