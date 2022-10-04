Second person arrested for fake checks used to buy vehicles

CEDAR FALLS – A second person has been arrested for allegedly using fake and bad checks to buy cars from dealerships.

Jamarkes Jamell Ketton Sr., 34, of Waterloo, was arrested Monday for three counts of first-degree theft and one count of second-degree theft and forgery. Bond was set at $80,000.

Authorities allege Ketton bought a 2013 Buick Regal from John Deery on University Avenue for $10,847 on Dec. 6 using a check from a SoFi Money account. The check was later returned because the account had insufficient funds.

The vehicle was later located and returned to the dealership.

Ketton also is accused of using fake checks from Varo Bank to buy a 2009 Chevrolet Suburban for $10,943 and a 2016 Chevrolet Malibu for $12,000 from Community Motors on University Avenue on Jan. 28 and Feb. 11.

Then on July 28, he allegedly returned to Community Motors and bought a 2007 Honda Accord for $9,435 using a Sutton Bank check that was later found to be invalid.

Ketton is the second person to be arrested as part of the scheme. In September, police arrested Devonta Cortez Parker Johnson, 20, of Waterloo, for theft in connection with two checks written to John Deery for vehicle purchases in December.

