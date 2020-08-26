Second person arrested after guns and feces found in Waterloo home

WATERLOO – A second person has been arrested after police found guns and feces in a Waterloo home where children were living.
Haillee Carol Lynn Vannote, 18, of 1818 Mulberry St., was arrested Tuesday for one count of child endangerment. She was released pending trial.
According to court records, officers were called on May 23 after a man fired a gun in her backyard and then entered her house. Officers found piles of human and baby feces inside the home near children’s toys, floors covered in urine and garbage and insect infestations, records state.
A 22-month-old and a 7-month-old were living at the house, records state.
Police also found an AK-47, a 12-gauge shotgun and a bolt-action rifle in the room with the 7-month-old.
Trenton Joseph Wentworth, 20, was arrested earlier in the month on child endangerment charges.
