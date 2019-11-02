CEDAR RAPIDS (AP) — A second man has been charged in the stabbing death of an Iowa man whose body was found months after his disappearance in December 2018.
The Linn County Sheriff's Office said in a news release that Drew Wagner turned himself in Friday and is charged with first-degree murder and other counts in the death of Christopher Bagley. Wagner is being held on $1 million bond.
The charge came a day after Drew Blahnik also was charged with first-degree murder in Bagley's death.
Investigators testified earlier this year that Blahnik confessed to fatally stabbing Bagley in retaliation for his robbery of a large-scale marijuana trafficker.
Bagley disappeared last December from his home in Walker. He has family in Independence. Investigators found his body buried in the backyard of a Cedar Rapids residence in March.
