Surveillance video released by Crime Stoppers in the investigation into counterfeit bills passed at the Waterloo Walmart store on Nov. 12, 2018.

WATERLOO – A second Cedar Rapids woman has been arrested in connection with a ring that allegedly passed $10 bills that were altered to appear to be $100 bills in Waterloo in November.

Kayles Marie Walton, 18, was arrested Dec. 26 in Urbana on a charge of forgery. She was later released from jail pending trial.

Investigators allege Walton and others passed the counterfeit bills at the Waterloo Walmart store on Nov. 12. They used the money for small purchases and then received change. Members of the group also did the same four others times at different locations in the Black Hawk County area.

Police determined the $100 bills were actually $10 bills that had been bleached and reprinted with the larger denomination.

Walton was identified after photos of the transactions were posted on Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers, according to court records.

She is the second person to be arrested in connection with the counterfeit bills. On Dec. 18, police arrested 18-year-old Kiera Nicole Marie Quarles, of Cedar Rapids, for forgery and ongoing criminal conduct.

